North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Buys Shares of 2,600 National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN NHC traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $70.96. 1,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,958. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.31. National HealthCare Co. has a 52-week low of $55.88 and a 52-week high of $79.73.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $259.83 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 2.75%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

