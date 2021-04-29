North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Increases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PH. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 536.1% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 18,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 15,857 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 230,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,045,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,646,000 after buying an additional 31,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.79.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH traded down $8.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $310.54. The company had a trading volume of 18,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,778. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $140.01 and a 12-month high of $323.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

