North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 1,231 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH reduced its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Dover were worth $11,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 1.8% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 651,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Dover by 32.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 408,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.91.

DOV traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.99. 8,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,201. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.87 and a fifty-two week high of $149.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

