Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 90,743 shares.The stock last traded at $10.01 and had previously closed at $10.06.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98.

Get Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGAB. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $292,000.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.