Northern Trust Corp Has $142,000 Stake in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Seelos Therapeutics were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 702,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 111,400 shares during the period. 9.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $6.32 on Thursday. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

