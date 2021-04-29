Northstar Advisory Group LLC Has $311,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 83.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,284 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.7% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.4% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $233.45 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.72 and a 52 week high of $236.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $455.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.81.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

