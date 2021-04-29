nOS (NOS) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One nOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. In the last week, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. nOS has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get nOS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00062801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.03 or 0.00278986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.99 or 0.01110116 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00026471 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $386.95 or 0.00719537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,815.76 or 1.00072053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

nOS Coin Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . nOS’s official website is nos.io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.