NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, COKER & PALMER downgraded shares of NOV from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.09.

NYSE NOV opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.22. NOV has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.18.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NOV will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NOV by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NOV in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in NOV by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

