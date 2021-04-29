NOW Token Price Hits $0.0333 on Major Exchanges (NOW)

NOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One NOW Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0333 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NOW Token has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $20,401.00 worth of NOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NOW Token has traded up 40.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00063253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.23 or 0.00280049 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $583.35 or 0.01102123 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00025993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.10 or 0.00703005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,887.79 or 0.99920150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About NOW Token

NOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 coins and its circulating supply is 80,099,980 coins. The Reddit community for NOW Token is https://reddit.com/r/ChangeNOW_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOW Token’s official message board is medium.com/@changenow_io . NOW Token’s official website is changenow.io . NOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

