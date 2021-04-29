NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NuCana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.27). NuCana reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.11).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of NuCana in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuCana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NuCana by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,319,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after acquiring an additional 269,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NuCana by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 207,220 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in NuCana by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 613,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 99,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in NuCana during the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCNA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,692. NuCana has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $7.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.92.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

