Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) CFO Sells $2,812,508.56 in Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $2,812,508.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,320,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NUE stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.43. The stock had a trading volume of 286,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 58.50, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $82.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.83 and its 200 day moving average is $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 106,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 15,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 350,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after acquiring an additional 18,280 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.