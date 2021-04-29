Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) CFO Sells $2,812,508.56 in Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $2,812,508.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,320,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NUE stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.43. The stock had a trading volume of 286,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 58.50, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $82.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.83 and its 200 day moving average is $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 106,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 15,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 350,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after acquiring an additional 18,280 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
