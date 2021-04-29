Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,421 Shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Hurco Companies worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hurco Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hurco Companies by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Hurco Companies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Hurco Companies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hurco Companies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $55,582.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HURC opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.22 and a beta of 0.64. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $38.83.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.66%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

Hurco Companies Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.