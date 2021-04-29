Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the fourth quarter worth $730,000. Institutional investors own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

HBB stock opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.88. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $278.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.15). Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 45.54%. Equities analysts predict that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Hamilton Beach Brands Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

