Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 28,507 Shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,507 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GTY Technology were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTYH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GTY Technology by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 37,636 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GTY Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in GTY Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in GTY Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTYH opened at $5.12 on Thursday. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $282.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.37.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 78.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $157,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,706.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Green bought 7,400 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $50,468.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 386,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,104.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital services, and integrated payments via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

