Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Evelo Biosciences worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,705,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,710,000 after buying an additional 196,126 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Evelo Biosciences news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $644.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on EVLO shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

