Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $647,000 Stock Holdings in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DZS were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in DZS by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 819,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,681,000 after purchasing an additional 85,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DZS by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 46,724 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DZS during the fourth quarter worth $851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc bought 600,000 shares of DZS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $8,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,093,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,302,210. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DZSI opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86. DZS Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $393.57 million, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $88.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.30 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. Analysts expect that DZS Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DZSI. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DZS in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DZS in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

