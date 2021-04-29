Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,415 Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 71,178,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937,500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 433.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,852,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,122 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 313,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 38,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $733.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

LXRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. G.Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

In related news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $158,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,620.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

