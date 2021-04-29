Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 568.4% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 15,154 shares in the last quarter.

JCE stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $16.08. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,493. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

