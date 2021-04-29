Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the March 31st total of 152,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JRO traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 164,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,465. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $9.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $47,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,872.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 19,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $189,575.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 234,671 shares of company stock worth $2,222,206.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 91,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 493,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $641,000.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

