Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Update

Apr 29th, 2021

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 709.1% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAN. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $361,000.

NAN remained flat at $$14.48 during trading hours on Thursday. 31,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,434. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $14.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

