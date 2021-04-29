Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Short Interest Down 81.4% in April

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the March 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIM. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 43,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of NYSE NIM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 58,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,680. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

