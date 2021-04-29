NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX) Director John E. Watson Acquires 50,000 Shares

NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX) Director John E. Watson acquired 50,000 shares of NV Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,993,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,600,246.88.

CVE:NVX opened at C$0.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.27. NV Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.14 and a 52-week high of C$0.48. The company has a market cap of C$16.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67.

NV Gold Company Profile

NV Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States, Canada, and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database.

