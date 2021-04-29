NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX) Director John E. Watson Acquires 50,000 Shares

NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX) Director John E. Watson acquired 50,000 shares of NV Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,993,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,600,246.88.
CVE:NVX opened at C$0.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.27. NV Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.14 and a 52-week high of C$0.48. The company has a market cap of C$16.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67.
NV Gold Company Profile
