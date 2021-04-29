Nwam LLC Makes New $364,000 Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $1,691,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 18,581.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,481,000 after acquiring an additional 224,004 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,224,000 after acquiring an additional 71,602 shares during the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $236.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.33. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.07 and a 1 year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.07.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,796,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,796,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $142,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,252,098 shares of company stock valued at $280,548,704. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

