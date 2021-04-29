Nwam LLC Purchases Shares of 10,131 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAL. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.8% during the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $46.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

