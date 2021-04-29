O2Micro International (OIIM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. On average, analysts expect O2Micro International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

OIIM stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. O2Micro International has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $204.29 million, a P/E ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.