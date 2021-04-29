Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. 1,487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

The stock has a market cap of $42.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKOR)

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

