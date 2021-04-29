Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 100,000 Shares

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $668,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,083,893.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $955.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.86 million. Analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 19,993 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 112,175 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,688,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 65,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit