Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 100,000 Shares

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $668,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,083,893.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $955.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.86 million. Analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 19,993 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 112,175 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,688,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 65,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

