Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $28,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,131,372 shares in the company, valued at $144,571,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 72,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $443,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,009,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,818,637.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,878,906 shares of company stock worth $12,077,069 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 72,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OCSL remained flat at $$6.78 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,948. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.72 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.45. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.86 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. Analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

