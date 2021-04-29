Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.76

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 38096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hovde Group began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.86 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $28,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,131,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,571,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $614,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,009,597 shares in the company, valued at $98,298,925.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,878,906 shares of company stock valued at $12,077,069. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

