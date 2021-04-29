Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Gap Up to $15.61

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.61, but opened at $16.29. Ocular Therapeutix shares last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 8,317 shares trading hands.

OCUL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.29.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $7.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

