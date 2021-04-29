Oddo Bhf Lowers Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) to Neutral

Oddo Bhf cut shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Societe Generale cut Aker BP ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank cut Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aker BP ASA currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Aker BP ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS DETNF opened at $26.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.24. Aker BP ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.