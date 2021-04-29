Oddo Bhf Lowers Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) to Neutral

Oddo Bhf cut shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Societe Generale cut Aker BP ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank cut Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aker BP ASA currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS DETNF opened at $26.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.24. Aker BP ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

