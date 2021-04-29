OGE Energy (OGE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. On average, analysts expect OGE Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OGE Energy stock opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. OGE Energy has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $35.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average of $32.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

