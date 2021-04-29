Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their buy rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in a report issued on Sunday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ODFL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $234.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $257.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $142.10 and a 12-month high of $259.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,361,000 after buying an additional 2,214,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,498,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,578,017,000 after purchasing an additional 478,782 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 699,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,479,000 after purchasing an additional 173,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 380,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,238,000 after buying an additional 161,526 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

