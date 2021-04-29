Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 11,258 shares.The stock last traded at $159.32 and had previously closed at $157.30.

The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.85 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.61.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.63 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 46.30%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $3,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 844,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,577,937. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 34,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,404 shares in the company, valued at $117,508,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFLX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Omega Flex during the first quarter worth $78,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Omega Flex by 15.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Omega Flex by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new position in Omega Flex during the fourth quarter worth $1,175,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omega Flex by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,911,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

