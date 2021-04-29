Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Short Interest Update

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OLNCF stock remained flat at $$0.59 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 11.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69. Omni-Lite Industries Canada has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $0.92.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter. Omni-Lite Industries Canada had a negative return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 20.05%.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 100 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry; brake, transmission, and engine parts, as well as transmission valves for the automotive industry; inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry.

