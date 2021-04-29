One Day In July LLC Acquires 1,657 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.01. The stock had a trading volume of 105,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,827. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $107.08 and a 12 month high of $153.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.45 and its 200 day moving average is $140.95.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

