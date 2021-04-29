One Day In July LLC Acquires Shares of 3,875 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

One Day In July LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 186,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 11,330 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $12,187,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,522,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGIT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.49. 124,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,844. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $70.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.