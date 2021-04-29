Oppenheimer Boosts Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $182.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.43.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.63. 11,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,351. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $104.38 and a 52-week high of $163.27.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,696,498 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,026,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nasdaq by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,783,000 after buying an additional 56,531 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,516,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 25.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 755,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,404,000 after purchasing an additional 151,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 745,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.