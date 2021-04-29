Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 200 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CONMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in CONMED by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CONMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in CONMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000.

In related news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,884.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $1,798,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,106,023.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,333. 5.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CONMED currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Shares of CNMD opened at $136.44 on Thursday. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $140.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3,411.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

