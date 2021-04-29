Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $109.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.64 and a 1-year high of $115.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.49.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $238.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.14 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $3,258,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,707,246.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $7,604,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,755 shares in the company, valued at $40,166,485.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock worth $12,190,336 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.