Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.71 Million Position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.15.

JCOM stock opened at $122.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $135.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.48.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $469.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. Equities analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

