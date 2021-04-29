Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $677,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 16,403 shares in the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $204.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.32 and a 200-day moving average of $155.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $251.60.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $773,723.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,335.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juanita T. James sold 750 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,962 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.11.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.