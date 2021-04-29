Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRC. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $46.01 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.88 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average is $39.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -575.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

