Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 1,100 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $2,079,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $594,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 11,409.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 101,430 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,966,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REZI opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.92 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.70. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $31.67.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $240,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,160.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on REZI shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

