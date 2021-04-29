O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given New $590.00 Price Target at UBS Group

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $540.00 to $590.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $526.35.

Shares of ORLY opened at $528.95 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $373.14 and a 12-month high of $539.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $1.82. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,229 shares of company stock worth $27,958,427. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 44,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

