Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $156.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $156.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $128.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $55.33 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,618,271.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth about $949,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 3,465.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 7.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 5.7% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,974,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

