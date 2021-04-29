OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Short Interest Up 800.0% in April

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

OSAGF traded up $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $62.70. 540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.18. OSRAM Licht has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.65.

About OSRAM Licht

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

