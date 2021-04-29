Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,730,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,835,000 after purchasing an additional 706,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,079,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,323,000 after buying an additional 42,415 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,896,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,831,000 after buying an additional 341,131 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,772,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,499,000 after acquiring an additional 72,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $392,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.33. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $47.20 and a 1-year high of $79.50.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.