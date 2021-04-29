OTR Global Reaffirms Mixed Rating for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA)‘s stock had its “mixed” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at OTR Global in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RBA. TD Securities cut their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.36.

RBA opened at $63.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.72. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $383.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.50 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $427,263.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $353,472.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth $413,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

