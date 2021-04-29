Ovintiv Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OVV. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.85.

Shares of OVV opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 4.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

